4 rescued after sailboat smashes apart against pier

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Four people were rescued from rough surf off the Southern California coast after their boat slammed into a pier and broke apart.

Witnesses watched in horror at about 7 p.m. as powerful wind and waves slammed the 25-foot sailboat into the pilings of the Redondo Beach Pier.

The boat broke into several pieces and the four people on board were thrown into the water. Rescue crews pulled them from the choppy water.

“Two of them were relatively uninjured, but we treated them for mild hypothermia. The other two had some abrasions and scrapes. I believe one of the gentlemen had a dislocated shoulder, and the other had some back injuries,” a rescuer said.

The victims, three men and one woman, ranged in age from 20 to 50. Rescuers said all four were wearing life jackets, which probably saved their lives.