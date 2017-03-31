× 4 displaced in Bay Ho house fire

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a Bay Ho house left four adults temporarily homeless Friday morning, but there were no reports of injury, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

Firefighters responded shortly after 5 a.m. to Gila Avenue between Joplin Avenue and Jemez Drive, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The first units on scene reported smoke coming from the attic and a fire in the garage, she said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the four residents find temporary housing. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.