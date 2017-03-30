× Teen recovers from rare case of botulism

SAN DIEGO- After 6 surgeries and 2 months in recovery, a 14-year-old girl is finally on the mend from one of the rarest diseases around.

Rosalia Lopez contracted “wound botulism” after she broke her arm while doing a cartwheel in the dirt. It is a disease that occurs in the United States about three times a year.

Doctors believe some contaminated dirt may have entered the wound causing the very dangerous disease.

“I have never seen anything like this in my 30-year history as a doctor and I most likely never see it again,” said John Bradley, M.D. from Rady Children’s Hospital.

When Lopez went back to the hospital after her broken arm was set she was suffering from major paralysis.

“I felt trapped in my body and I couldn’t breathe, but I wasn’t scared,” said Lopez. “I thought it was kind of wild to see everyone working so hard around me it was entertaining”

Doctors said Lopez was a true fighter and excellent patient. She is well on her way to recovery and is looking forward to is try to do another cartwheel.