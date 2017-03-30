Police chopper helps search for man who ran from traffic stop

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police were using a helicopter to help hunt down a man who bailed from his car on foot after it was pulled over near a South Bay high school.

Officers pulled over a car at about 6:30 a.m. near Castle Park High School in Chula Vista Thursday. The driver was believed to be wanted in connection with a police investigation, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. However, he did not wait around to be interviewed by officers. Instead, he ran from the car and officers lost sight of him.

A police helicopter flew over the area and broadcast announcements about the suspect from a loudspeaker.

Castle Park High School was not in session Thursday, but employees at the school were told to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or why he was wanted.