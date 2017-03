× Police activity prompts closure of I-5 at I-8

SAN DIEGO – A man climbed onto a freeway bridge near Old Town, forcing closures of westbound Interstate 8 at Interstate 5 and northbound I-5 at I-8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers are trying to persuade the apparently suicidal man to get down from the structure.

A major traffic jam has occurred due to the police activity.