Paraglider severely injured after crashing in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A paraglider was severely injured Thursday in a crash near Lakeside, fire officials said.

A paraglider was involved in a crash near Blossom Valley and Quail Canyon roads in the Lakeside area, a dispatcher said. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. The victim was described as in critical condition, she said.

Copter 10 off the scene enroute LZ to rendezvous with Reach 21 aeromedical helicopter for transport to trauma center. — Lakeside Fire (LKS) (@LakesideFire) March 30, 2017

Medics airlifted the victim, whose identity was not released, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.