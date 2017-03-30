Paraglider severely injured after crashing in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A paraglider was severely injured Thursday in a crash near Lakeside, fire officials said.
A paraglider was involved in a crash near Blossom Valley and Quail Canyon roads in the Lakeside area, a dispatcher said. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. The victim was described as in critical condition, she said.
Medics airlifted the victim, whose identity was not released, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.
Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.
32.854937 -116.865044