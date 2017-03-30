Man working on second-story patio falls to his death

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A man died in a jobsite accident in a residential North County neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim’s partner found the man who is in his 60s lying unconscious on the ground outside a home in the 1400 block of Oak Hill Drive in Escondido shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Medics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The co-worker, who did not witness the accident, said the victim appeared to have fallen about 10 feet off of a patio, Sgt. Fred Cheatham said.