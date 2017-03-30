Look inside Matt Kemp’s $11.5M Poway estate

POWAY, Calif. — Former Padre’s player Matt Kemp is selling his $11.5 million estate in Poway’s Heritage community at auction.

Kemp, who was traded by the Padres to the Atlanta Braves last season, bought the property three years ago for $9.075 million and has spent another $3 million in renovations.

Set on nearly four acres overlooking the golf course, the estate features a formal living room, solarium dining area, cigar lounge, 1,200-bottle wine room, theater, infinity edge pool, game room, full gym, steam spa, tennis court, and outdoor kitchen.

The property also includes two acres of private park land featuring mountain and golf course views, with an opportunity to build within the community.

The home will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on April 20 in cooperation with Kofi Nartey and Morgan Trent of Compass, Sports and Entertainment Division.

Click here for more information.