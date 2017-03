Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rancho Penasquitos, Ca.- Two Rancho Penasquitos little league teams received the big league treatment at their recent game, complete with a professional announcer, player walk-up music, anthem singers and a flyover.

Two of the team fathers recently placed a winning bid for the experience at an auction benefiting Westview High. Story by Fox 5 photojournalist Nate Goecke.