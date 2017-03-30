× La Mesa apartment fire started in bedroom

LA MESA, Calif. – A two-story apartment building was damaged after a fire sparked in a bedroom Thursday, fire official said.

Emergency crews went to the apartment in the 7900 block of La Mesa Boulevard, near University Avenue in La Mesa, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue. When they arrived flames were coming from a bedroom window, Heartland Fire spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes and contained the damage to one bedroom.

A cat was rescued and appears to be okay, Saghera said. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.