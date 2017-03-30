× Judge to give final approval of $25M Trump University settlement

SAN DIEGO – A federal judge is expected to give the final approval in the Trump University class-action lawsuit, which settled for $25 million last November.

Former students of Trump University filed the suit, claiming now-President Donald Trump committed fraud when he promised to use “hand-picked” instructors to teach success in real estate through a program that cost up to $35,000.

Clarification: The judge plans to release his official decision in writing on Friday.

“This is a case I’ve worked on for four years. This is a case that has been fiercely litigated and we all know very few class-actions go to trial,” the judge said Thursday.

More than 3,700 students filed claims, according to an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case.

Former students are projected to receive back about 80% of the money they spent on live seminars or mentorships from the now-defunct, real estate education program, according to Rachel Jensen, the class counsel for students nationwide.

The settlement brings the possible closure of three lawsuits that claimed Trump University defrauded students and threatened to drag Trump into court early into his presidency.

One risk of the settlement not being approved is a late challenge from a former student. Sherri B. Simpson of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida filed an objection to the settlement with U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego, where the cases have been consolidated.

Simpson, who says she spent about $20,000 on Trump University courses in 2010, told CNN she wants more from the President than just a portion of her money back.

“What he did to me and what he did to everybody else was really fraudulent and I’d really like to take him to trial. I’d like to hold him accountable,” Simpson said.

Simpson said in addition to a refund and three times the amount she spent on the programs, she also wants an apology from President Trump.

John F. Banzhaf III, a law professor at George Washington University, said Simpson’s objection could delay or even derail the settlement, because if the judge rules in her favor, the settlement would have to be adjusted to allow additional students to opt-out. If the judge rejects her argument, she could appeal.

“What she is doing could torpedo the settlement. If the court grants her request, it means she would be free to sue Donald Trump on her own,” Banzhaf said.

Trump University is the defunct, for-profit real estate seminar business Trump launched in 2005. It promised to teach students investing techniques they could use to get rich in real estate — just like Trump.

Some students ended up paying tens of thousands of dollars. While the initial Trump University seminar was free, teachers would then upsell them for another program. A “one-year apprenticeship,” which was effectively a three-day seminar along with the phone number for a “client advisor,” cost $1,495, according to court documents. A “mentorship” cost at least $10,000 and the most expensive, the “Gold Elite” program, cost $35,000.

Trump admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement.