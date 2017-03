× Garage fire spreads to home, causes $500,000 in damage

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A Lakeside home was heavily damaged late Wednesday by a fire that started in the garage.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the windows and roof of the home on Bower Lane around 8 p.m.

At least 2 vehicles were destroyed and the home had heavy smoke damage. The estimated damage is $500,000.

Three people were displaced by the fire.

No word on the cause of the fire.