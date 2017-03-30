× Faulconer proposes hotel tax increase to fund convention center expansion

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed for a ballot measure to increase the hotel tax to help fund projects including an expansion of the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego City Council will need to consider a special election in November for a hotel-room tax increase measure to fund an expansion of the convention center, homeless services and roads.

The increase to the hotel-room tax would be 1 percent for the City of San Diego, another 1 percent for hotels south of state Route 56 and north of state Route 54 and another 1 percent for hotels downtown.

That increase would be on top of the city`s 10.5 percent hotel-room tax and the 2 percent tourism marketing levy.