Escondido residents meet to discuss gang violence

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Escondido residents packed Del Dios Academy of Arts auditorium Thursday night with concern over gangs, especially after the recent shooting death of 55-year-old Catherine Kennedy, an innocent person killed by gang violence.

“It takes time and is a process and it doesn’t happen overnight and we have a big challenge in our city and it takes everybody,” said Agner Medrano, a former gang member who now helps youth find a better path.

Both Medrano and law enforcement say it takes intervention, prevention and a strong community that backs them up to keep gangs from growing. In Kennedy’s case, it was the community that helped find the alleged gang members and bring them to justice.

“That case was broken because we had great information that came forward and I need that continue on every level and I need people to tell me when there is gang activity in their neighborhood,” said Chief of Police Craig Carter.

The gang unit reports there are 449 gang members in four gangs in Escondido ranging from ages 12 to 49 years old.

Chief Craig Carter says with more volunteers to help their intervention and prevention programs they hope to keep more kids from going down the wrong path and to prevent more tragedy’s like Catherine Kennedy death from happening.

“When we see the young individual that was arrested in the Catherine Kennedy case no community should be happy with that, and by getting them to not go into gangs is the best way to do it,” Said Chief Carter.

“All that is not in vein her name is going to continue to make a difference in our community,” said Medrano.

Chief Craig Carter said the gang violence in Escondido has fluctuated over the years, but mostly stayed consistent, which has also been one of his biggest frustrations.