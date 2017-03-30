City offices to close Friday for Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO – All City of San Diego offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.

Specific closures within the city:

All Administrative Offices will be closed.

All City recreation centers and pools will be closed.

All libraries will be closed.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department will be closed.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Tecolote Nature Center will be closed.

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices will be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa park will be closed including: Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port property and in different cities may vary so please read signage provided.

These places will remain on schedule and open Friday:

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected on a normal schedule this week for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. This schedule is for residents serviced by the city of San Diego only. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The City’s Miramar Landfill will be on its normal schedule from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Self-haul customers not allowed after 4 p.m.)

Chollas Lake will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Vicente Reservoir will be open a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

Golf courses and starter booths will be open normal hours. Regular Friday rates will apply.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will be open.

The Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park will be open during regular hours.

Public Safety:

Police and Fire emergency crews will not be impacted.

Station 38 (Citywide emergency dispatch center) will be on duty