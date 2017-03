Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- At least two suspected burglars crashed their getaway vehicle after breaking into a Santee store early Thursday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s office.

The burglary was reported at the Bait & Tackle shop on Mission Gorge Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

The suspects crashed their truck full of fishing rods into a brick wall during a pursuit with deputies and then ran away. They have not yet been apprehended.

