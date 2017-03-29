× Wrong-way driver hits oncoming SUV on freeway

SAN DIEGO – Investigators believe a man was drunk when he drove the wrong way on a Carmel Valley freeway and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

The collision happened about five minutes after the California Highway Patrol reported that a Toyota RAV 4 was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of state Route 56. The RAV 4 sideswiped a Nissan Rogue SUV, barely avoiding a head-on crash, and kept on going. It hit at least one other car before stopping east of Carmel Valley Road.

Both the woman driving the Rogue and the man driving the RAV 4 were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.