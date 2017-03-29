× Strong winds forecasted to whip through mountains & deserts

SAN DIEGO – Gusty and potentially damaging winds are expected to develop in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts later this week, forecasters said Wednesday.

A National Weather Service high wind watch for the mountains and deserts is set to extend from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

“A rapidly developing storm system over the Great Basin will force strong westerly winds over the mountains and deserts from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night,” according to the weather service.

Wind speeds are expected to ramp up to 30 to 45 miles per hour with gusts of up to 65 mph by Thursday evening. Forecasters said the winds would turn northward Thursday night and could remain strong into early Friday morning.

Forecasters anticipated peak wind gusts would be 18 mph in Escondido and in the Miramar area; 20 mph in Oceanside and San Diego; 22 mph in Alpine and Ramona; 39 mph on Palomar Mountain; 58 mph in Julian; 59 mph in Borrego Springs; and 67 mph on Mount Laguna.

Blowing sand and dust in the deserts could cause visibility to drop to as low as a mile. Sudden cross winds and debris blown into the roadway may also contribute to hazardous travel conditions.

The winds may also be strong enough to cause minor damage to trees and structures, according to the NWS.