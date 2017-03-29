Man pretending to have gun fails to rob check-cashing business

SAN DIEGO — A man who pretended to have a handgun attempted to rob a check-cashing business in City Heights but fled empty-handed when the employee showed him a cash drawer with no money in it, police said Wednesday.

The abortive heist occurred at The Check Cashing Place on University Avenue near 41st Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

“The victim teller showed the suspect an empty drawer and the male left,” Buttle said.

Nothing was taken and no one was injured, according to the officer.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.