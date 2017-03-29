Governor proposes $.12 gas tax hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

San Diego - Californians aren't happy the governor, along with other state legislative leaders, announced Wednesday taxpayers could be footing the bill for fixing the state's beat up roads.

Gov. Jerry Brown is looking to raise $52 billion over the next 20 years, with cash coming from a 12-cent gas tax hike per gallon.

Higher DMV registration fees are also part of the governor's plan. If approved, the plan would charge emission-free vehicles a $100 annual fee.

If approved, the governor's plan would raise $24.4 billion dollars over the next 10 years.