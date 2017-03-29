Federal judge in Hawaii extends injunction halting travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii has granted the state’s request for a longer term halt of the revised travel ban executive order.

US District Court Judge Derrick Watson blocked the revised executive order two weeks ago — but it was only a temporary halt through a restraining order. The plaintiffs asked for it to be converted into a longer term preliminary injunction, and he agreed Wednesday night.

“The Court concludes that, on the record before it, Plaintiffs have met their burden of establishing a strong likelihood of success on the merits of their Establishment Clause claim.”

This means the Justice Department can now appeal the ruling to the 9th Circuit, should it choose to do so.

