Family to donate organs of slain boy to 8 other children

BLACKFOOT, Idaho – An Idaho family mourning the loss of an 18-month-old boy who passed away Saturday has agreed to donate his organs to eight other children.

“He was a very happy, kind light spirit,” Zachary Seth Alxzander Tendoy’s godmother, Bianey Osuna, said in a GoFundMe post. “He loved to smile and laugh, he loved to sing and dance to anything he could hear.”

Osuna tells EastIdahoNews.com that Zachary’s mother is not doing well and is grieving on her own.

“I have talked to her every day since this happened — she really isn’t doing well but she is staying strong for her other child.” Osuna said.

On the GoFundMe page, set up to help support Zachary’s family with funeral costs, Osuna writes:

“Sadly on March 23 at 4:00 a.m. Zachary began to fight for his life. He received medical aid but his chances of surviving were slim. On Saturday, March 25, at 2:43, Zachary was pronounced dead. The family has agreed to donate his organs to eight children in need.

“At the time the family needs help to cover funeral expenses along with living expenses for at least the next month. Every dollar and/or share is greatly appreciated. Thank you all!”

Osuna says there will be a balloon release on March 29 in honor of Zachary.

Bingham County prosecutors say Jesus Adan Castillo, of Blackfoot, inflicted injuries to Zachary that resulted in his death.

Castillo, who was initially arrested on felony aggravated battery and injury to a child charges, has since been charged with first-degree murder and could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

A judge granted a Bingham County prosecutor’s request to have the case sealed, according to the website.