× Cops shut down Clairemont marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO – Police shut down a Clairemont Mesa marijuana dispensary Wednesday.

Narcotics-enforcement officers served a search warrant at The Cure Lab, 6070 Mount Alifan Drive, about 6 a.m. and seized roughly five pounds of harvested cannabis, various types of edible products containing the drug, concentrated marijuana and cash, SDPD Sgt. Duane Malinowski said.

Two employees were taken into custody and received misdemeanor citations for alleged illicit sales of marijuana and operation of an illegal business.

“This investigation is ongoing, and further charges against other individuals associated with the businesses may be sought,” Malinowski said.

Police have shuttered at least nine other purportedly illegal marijuana dispensaries in various parts of the city since last spring.