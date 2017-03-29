Car-surfing stunt on I-15 caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Calif. – Video of a man hanging onto the side of a pickup truck as it drives along Interstate 15 in Corona has law enforcement looking for the "car surfer."

Jennifer Driscoll-Frerichs recorded the video Saturday morning.

"My only thought was that it was pretty dumb," Driscoll-Frerichs told KTLA. "I was just cruising down the freeway with my husband and I saw someone start to get out of the window. He made it all the way out and was dancing on the side of the car."

Traffic was moving about 10 to 15 mph, but picked up to 20 to 30 mph, according to Driscoll-Frerichs. The man who appeared to be in his 20s climbed back into the vehicle after traffic began moving more quickly, she said.

"He could've fallen, got really hurt and then caused more accidents around. It could've been really dangerous," said Driscoll-Frerichs.

Driscoll-Frerichs told KTLA that she posted the video clip to social media to show "how stupid people can be in a stunt like that; trying to be cool."

No one was injured during the stunt, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the call the California Highway Patrol at 951-637-8000.