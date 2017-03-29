U.S. agents arrest Mexican attorney general on drug charges

SAN DIEGO – Federal agents arrested Mexican state attorney general in San Diego Monday, an FBI agent confirmed Wednesday.

Edgar Veytia was arraigned Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in California, according to FBI special agent Davene Butler. The U.S. District Court in New York had issued an arrest warrant for Veytia.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, were involved in the investigation against Veytia. The Wall Street Journal reported Veytia, who has the nickname “Diablo,” was charged with drug trafficking.

“[It’s] the latest in a string of arrests, indictments and murders that underscore the corruption and rising violence afflicting Mexico,” the WSJ reported.

No other details were provided.