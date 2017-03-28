× Sycuan investing $226 million for casino expansion & new hotel

EL CAJON, Calif. – The Sycuan Tribal Council is scheduled to break ground Tuesday on an 11-story hotel project and expansion of the casino at its East County reservation.

The $226 million development will include a 300-room hotel, a 12,000- square-foot ballroom and more gaming space. Also planned are a pool with a lazy river, a separate pool for adults, a 1 1/2-acre garden, and new restaurants and bars.

The 33-year-old casino currently is 90,000 square feet, with 2,000 slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables and a poker room. The facility also includes a concert venue and five restaurants.

Sycuan doesn’t operate a hotel on its casino property, as does establish East County competitors Barona and Viejas. Sycuan does offer a hotel at its golf resort, which is at a nearby but separate property.

The relatively new Hollywood Casino in Jamul doesn’t have a hotel.