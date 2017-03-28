SoCal mom says gut-feeling helped her family evade human traffickers in IKEA store

SAN DIEGO – A mom’s word of caution about the time she protected her kids at IKEA from so-called human traffickers is spreading on the internet.

A Southern California woman Diandra Toyos blogged about her recent shopping trip to IKEA. She was testing sofas in the maze-like store with her three small children and mother when she noticed a man watching them.

While her toddler son was climbing on each sofa in the furniture section, a well-dressed middle-aged man circled the area and was getting closer to her and the kids, Toyos said. Her mother also noticed the man and their “gut-feeling” prompted them to each put themselves in between him and the kids.

A second man appeared in the section and acted similar to the first man, she said.

“My mom and I decided to sit down and wait for them to move on. We had a gut feeling something was going on, but we hoped we were wrong and they would move on. So we sat in one of the little display rooms. For close to 30 minutes. And they sat too. They sat down on one of the couches on the display floor that faced us. That was when we knew our gut feeling was right and something was off. They sat the whole time we sat, and stood up right as we got up.”

Toyos said the two followed them and went in the same direction as the family.

The family was eventually able to lose sight of the men, talked to an IKEA employee and reported it to security.

Toyos blogged about her experience and pointed out some tips for other parents:

The two men weren’t shopping. They didn’t appear interested in any products around the store. They followed the family and moved on to new sections at the same pace. The men didn’t seem to be waiting for anyone – wives, parents, etc. They didn’t even talk to each other or anyone else. When she tried to make eye contact with them, they instantly looked away. Each area they were hanging out in had exits. “They could have run out that exit with my child and hand them off to someone waiting outside.” Be aware of your children. Don’t let them out of your sight. It’s not the time to text or chat on the phone. Take pictures of the suspicious people.

Toyos told FOX 5 that IKEA security told her they are reviewing security video.