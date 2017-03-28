Poway crews work on Tony Gwynn statue site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. – The construction for the statue of San Diego baseball legend Tony Gwynn is underway in Poway.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told FOX 5 crews are working non-stop to have the statue up by Gwynn's birthday – May 9. Artists have been working on sculpting the 10-foot bronze statue since last summer's groundbreaking at the Lake Poway Ballfield.

The project was paid for completely by individual private donations - no tax dollars, Vaus added.

Gwynn was a long-time Poway resident and is widely acknowledged as the greatest Padres player in the team`s history and one of the best major league hitters of his time.

“The world knew him as a legendary ballplayer, but we knew him as friend, neighbor, family man and community contributor. He was Poway’s hometown hero,” Vaus said during the groundbreaking.

Gwynn died from salivary gland cancer in 2014 at the age of 54.