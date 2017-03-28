× PB couple wakes to intruder kneeling by their bed

SAN DIEGO – A Pacific Beach couple woke up early Monday to find a stranger kneeling by their bed.

The man broke into the second-floor apartment on Reed Avenue around 4 a.m.

The couple reportedly scared the man off, chasing him down a nearby alley.

A neighbor says the couple’s door wasn’t broken and it’s unclear how the man broke into the apartment.

San Diego police are still searching for the suspect. A description of the intruder has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.