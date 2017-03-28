OB business catches customer with counterfeit $100 bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The owner of a comic book store in Ocean Beach said he caught a man trying to buy a $65 Batman figurine with a counterfeit $100 bill.

"He wanted to ring it up, get his change and walk out," said David Draize, the owner of Galactic Comics.

Draize checked the bill to see if it was genuine. It had the watermark and striping of a real bill.

He then did a test drawing a line on the bill with a security pen. A black line would have revealed a fake, but the line made no such mark. Draize was still suspicious because the bill's texture and weight seemed off.

He asked the man for another bill or ID, but the man claimed he didn't have any.

When Draize told the man he was going to call police, he appeared to panic and left the store.

On Tuesday, a Secret Service agent went to the store to look at surveillance video and took the fake bill.

“If it had been a busier situation in a bar or a fast-paced restaurant, I really think this would have passed – probably hurt some merchants. I’m glad we were able to catch it," said Draize.