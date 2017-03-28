Man tries to steal student’s laptop near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — A thief made a failed attempt to steal a San Diego State University student’s laptop Tuesday as she was walking near the campus.

The woman had just left a convenience store when the stranger tried to snatch the portable computer in the 6000 block of Lindo Paseo shortly after noon, according to SDSU police.

When she refused to let go of the laptop, the man ran off to the east on Montezuma Road.

The student, who was unhurt, described the would-be robber as a thin, unshaven, roughly 6-foot-3-inch black man in brown pants and a black T-shirt. He may have left the area in a blue BMW convertible with a black convertible top and no front license plate, police said.