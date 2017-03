Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man armed with a machete was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened a security guard at a downtown hotel.

The man was loitering near the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina on West Harbor Drive around 3 a.m.

A security called the police, but the man would not comply with officers.

The suspect was shot in the chest and stomach with beanbag rounds and taken into custody.

Police did not say what charges the man is facing.