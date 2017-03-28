Little girl thinks water heater is robot in adorable viral video

A little girl saw a broken water heater on the street and mistakenly thought it was a robot, FOX 31 reported.

In the video, the little girl, Rayna, goes up to the water heater and says, “Hi robot!”

She repeatedly says the greeting, but, shockingly, the robot doesn’t respond.

But that doesn’t stop Rayna, she walks up to it and gives it a big hug saying, “I love you robot.”

The video has gone viral since being posted late Monday evening. A tweet of the video has over 63,000 retweets and the YouTube video has over 750,000 views and growing since being posted.

The real question is though, will she still love robots when she grows up and they start taking all our jobs?