Couple accused of trying to sell 5-month-old baby on Craigslist

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Tennesee couple is accused of trying to sell their baby on Craigslist, according to the Greeneville Sun.

John David Cain, 26 and Deanna Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect after the couple tried to sell their 5-month-old baby for $3,000.

A local couple saw the alleged ad on Craigslist Friday and contacted police.

Cain and Greer were then arrested after undercover officers set up a meeting to buy the child.

Cain and Greer “did knowingly place the child in threat of serious danger, bodily injury or death by selling the child to an unknown person, (an) especially heinous, atrocious and cruel act,” according to an arrest warrant.

The child is now in the custody of the Tennesee Department of Children's Service.

The two were each jailed on a $150,000 bond.