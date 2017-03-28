Carlsbad City Council votes to fund study on shuttle system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- The Carlsbad City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to spend $100,000 in taxpayer money to study the idea of implementing a new shuttle system in Carlsbad.

The proposed shuttle system would run along the coast and connect with other areas of interest in Carlsbad.

"If we had, for instance, a trolley, it could carry people to the beach or some of the shopping areas," said Kristina Ray with the City of Carlsbad. "We’ve hired an expert that has background in implementing unique programs like this. There’s different business models that we might explore, how would we pay for it -- all of that still needs to be determined and that’s really what the contract would do."

But not everyone is on board with the new mode of transportation.

"I think a disproportionate amount of resources is being invested on something they want rather than they need," said Noel Breen, a hospitality consultant who lives in Carlsbad.

Breen told FOX 5 the trolley would serve mainly tourists, an area he says does not need attention. He said the city should focus on business in general.

"This market has no issue putting a head on a bed on a Friday night. This market has some challenges on Tuesday. That's my point," Breen said.

Officials said the main goal is a more environmentally friendly city -- less traffic and pollution for the future. A trolley could also help alleviate parking problems in crowded areas, like the beach.

"These types of things have lots of lead time so we're going to get ahead now and check it out," Ray said.