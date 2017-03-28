Angry mom records TSA pat-down of disabled son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A mother is accusing TSA agents of detaining her disabled son for "well over an hour" and treating them "like dogs."

Jennifer Wilson accused the TSA officers at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport of deliberately making her and her son, Aaron, miss their flight.

Wilson described the experience in a Facebook post. She claimed "these power tripping TSA agents" are traumatizing children for no reason and "need to be reined in."

Wilson said she apparently angered the agents because she asked that they not screen her son, who has a sensory disorder, with a pat-down. Her video of the very thorough pat down of her son has gone viral.

The TSA said the mom and her son were at the checkpoint for 45 minutes, which included the time it took to discuss screening procedures.