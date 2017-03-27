× Wrong-way driver involved in head-on crash on Coronado Bay Bridge

CORONADO, Calif. – The Coronado Bay Bridge was shut down following a collision involving a wrong-way driver near the toll plaza just early Monday.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the three-car crash in the westbound lanes of the Coronado Bay Bridge, about 300 yards from the toll booth, around 4 a.m. The moveable center divider was forced several feet into the eastbound lanes.

Three people were injured and transported to area hospitals. The female driver was transported to UCSD. CHP said she was possibly DUI and will be evaluated.

The bridge was closed while police investigated the crash but reopened around 6:15 a.m.

