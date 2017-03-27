× Two stabbed during fight at trolley stop

SAN DIEGO — A man who was stabbed in both arms during an argument at an Encanto-area trolley stop retaliated by getting a knife of his own and stabbing his attacker’s getaway driver in her arm, police said Monday.

A fight broke out between two men at the trolley stop in the vicinity of Akins Avenue and 62nd Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, during which one man stabbed the other’s arms, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The suspect ran to a waiting white Honda with a woman behind the wheel. The victim got a knife from his girlfriend and attacked the Honda’s driver as she was attempting to drive away, Buttle said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Honda’s driver later showed up at a hospital seeking treatment but denied involvement in the incident and refused to talk to authorities, Buttle said. However, police impounded her car.