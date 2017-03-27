× Solo driver caught in HOV lanes crashes after short pursuit

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A driver who was seen driving in HOV lanes on Interstate 805 crashed into a car with a dad and his daughter before running away, according to police.

A motorcycle cop was monitoring the high-occupancy vehicle off-ramp for I-805 at Palomar Street when a black SUV – with only one person inside — exited, Chula Vista police said. When the officer attempted to stop the suspect, the SUV sped westbound on Palomar Street around 12:45 p.m.

The driver ended up colliding at the intersection of Melrose and Palomar with a white car driven by a man and his 10-year-old daughter, police said. The suspect drove away before crashing his vehicle a second time at Quintard, then ran away.

Police searched a nearby neighborhood for the suspect. As of 3:30 p.m., they had not found him., a witness told FOX 5.

Anyone with information about the suspect has been asked to call Chula Vista police.