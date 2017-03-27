Aztec Donnel Pumphrey draws attention of NFL teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aztecs running back Donnell Pumphrey believes whole wholeheartedly he belongs in the NFL. Even if NFL.com ranks him the 15th best back on the draft board.

"If it wasn't for my size I think I would be a first or second round choice," said Pumphrey.

The All-Time Leading Rusher in the FBS record books made sure to use his NFL Combine and SDSU pro-day performances to leave no doubts and boost his stock. The 22-year-old showed off his special teams abilities, hands, and of course speed posting the 4th fastest 40 yard dash at 4.48 seconds.

"I feel like I put it all out there," said Pumphrey. "The only disappointing thing I had was my 40 time because I was running a lot faster the previous 8 weeks. Other then that I feel like I performed really well. I just try to continue to do what I do and every time I take the field I come out with a chip on my shoulder and show them what I'm all about".

According to Pumphrey, he already met with the Chargers, Cowboys, Lions, Cardinals, and Jets. At the SDSU Pro-Day, New York made their interest clear.

Pumphrey says it's been a long process preparing for the NFL draft but he just takes one look at his daughter and it's all the motivation he needs.

"My little girl," said Pumphrey. "That's what I'm all out here for. Of course I love this sport. I just want to be picked up. I feel like if one team chooses me I can be the next great".

Soon enough, Pumphrey will learn his fate. The NFL draft takes place April 27 through the 29th.