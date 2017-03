× Crews battle massive fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. – Several people were rescued early Monday from a massive fire in West Oakland.

Firefighters responded to the three-story residential building on the corner of Mead Avenue and Market Street around 6 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

#mead Ave #workingfire crews being withdrawn from building after roof and floors compromised — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

#structurefire multiple rescues being made…companies stretching hoselines to multiple floors — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

