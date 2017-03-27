× California National Guard: Forced bonus payback issue to be resolved mid-summer

SACRAMENTO – Soldiers being forced to repay enlistment bonuses may have their issues resolved by mid-summer.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that a top official for the Californai National Guard told a joint hearing of the Senate and Assembly Veterans Affairs committees the fixed this summer.

California National Guard deputy adjutant Matthew Beevers said just over 1,000 soldiers hold debt due to the bonus recoupment, the LA Times reported.

Last year, an investigation found that the Pentagon was requiring thousands of soldiers who went to war in Iraq and Afghanistan to repay their enlistment bonuses. Audits had found soldiers received overpayments of bonuses due to pressure to hit enlistment targets, the Times reported.

Read the full story at Los Angeles Times.