Boy playing in driveway ran over by dad’s Jeep

VISTA, Calif. — A 9-year-old boy was struck by a Jeep driven by his father Sunday in Vista, authorities said.

It happened at 4:34 p.m. in the 400 block of Beaumont Drive, said Deputy Sean Gallagher of the Vista Sheriff’s Station.

“The initial investigation revealed a 52-year-old male driver of a Jeep was entering his driveway when he collided with his 9-year-old son who was playing in the driveway,” Gallagher said.

The boy was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he said. Alcohol was not believed a factor in the incident.