Portion of Imperial Beach shoreline reopens

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health Sunday lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline, after testing confirmed that the water quality meets state health standards.

The reopening includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue, including Camp Surf in Imperial Beach, according to a DEH statement.

“Field observations and recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches,” the statement said. “This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage- contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.”

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.