× High-speed police pursuit ends in fatal crash in National City

NATIONAL CITY – A police pursuit involving a motorcycle has ended in a fatal crash at East Plaza Boulevard and Euclid Avenue in National City.

The pursuit started at about 9:30 a.m. after the motorcyclist, who had a passenger on board, reportedly ran a red light in Mission Valley then attempted to flee south on Interstate 805.

The rider was reported to have reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour while attempting to flee patrol units.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger was said to be seriously injured but expected to survive.

National City police asked drivers to avoid Plaza Boulevard east of the 805 Freeway through about 1 p.m.