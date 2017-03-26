× Crews repair broken water main that caused sinkhole

SAN DIEGO – Repairs to broken water and sewer mains were completed early Sunday on Otay Mesa West, where a truck fell into a sinkhole.

But San Diego Gas and Electric crews were still working on gas pipes and electric lines, according to city officials.

Emergency crews were called out shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday when pipes broke and eroded the street, in the 1300 block of Del Sol Lane, and a truck had fallen into a sink hole, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick.

The driver was able to get his truck out of the hole and was not injured.

The breaks also caused damage to SDG&E and Verizon utilities and about 20 customers were dry until the repairs were completed at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

“Street repairs will not be completed until other utilities are repaired as well,” Collins said.