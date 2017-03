SAN DIEGO — Three people were taken to a hospital to be treated for stab wounds Saturday night after a brawl near a Spring Valley bar.

The brawl took place around 6 p.m. outside of Joycee’s Cocktails in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard.

Two men taken to the hospital will be detained, and a third male suspect was detained at the scene, according to Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies did not recover any weapons.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.