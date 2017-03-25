Pig-masked man among burglars to hit Bellagio jewelry store in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — At least three well-dressed masked burglars, carrying sledgehammers, smashed their way into a high-end jewelry store early Saturday at one of Las Vegas’ most luxurious hotels.

The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the men were wearing suits and at least one had on a pig mask. Hank added authorities believe one of the men was carrying a gun.

Three suspects are in police custody and being interviewed by investigators.

Twitter user Kira Kamil described seeing the burglary.

“Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest,” Kamil wrote.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — K (@0pp1las) March 25, 2017

No one was injured during the daring attempt, police said.

Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio. Initial reports indicated there was an “active shooter” which was false. NO injuries. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Twitter user Nino also said he was at the hotel at the time and “had to run to escape.”

#bellagio store appears to have been robbed by masked individuals with sledge hammers. Had to run to escape. pic.twitter.com/zz5JQYE4Q7 — Nino (@NinoNJ) March 25, 2017

Authorities said it is too soon to put a price tag on the theft.