Family, friends hold vigil for man found dead at school

Posted 5:00 PM, March 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:05PM, March 25, 2017

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of family members and friends gathered Friday night at a Chollas View school in memory of a 23-year-old man found dead on the campus hours earlier.

A Gompers Preparatory Academy janitor was raising the flag on the campus on 47th Street near Hilltop Drive around 5:45 a.m. Friday and found the body of Cherkeiray Devante Jones. San Diego police say Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body after shots were reported fired in the area overnight.

Police believe the man was shot between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Friends told FOX 5 Jones lived and grew up a few blocks from the school.

"We wake up this morning and we all thank God that we're alive. But at the moment you get that shockwave, there's always something. Honestly, I do not know what happened to my best friend. I am anxious to find out because all of us right here, as a family and friends, we need justice," said friend Lonell Williams.

Police have not released any identification on any suspects. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call CrimeStoppers.

Related stories