Family, friends hold vigil for man found dead at school

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of family members and friends gathered Friday night at a Chollas View school in memory of a 23-year-old man found dead on the campus hours earlier.

A Gompers Preparatory Academy janitor was raising the flag on the campus on 47th Street near Hilltop Drive around 5:45 a.m. Friday and found the body of Cherkeiray Devante Jones. San Diego police say Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body after shots were reported fired in the area overnight.

Police believe the man was shot between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Friends told FOX 5 Jones lived and grew up a few blocks from the school.

"We wake up this morning and we all thank God that we're alive. But at the moment you get that shockwave, there's always something. Honestly, I do not know what happened to my best friend. I am anxious to find out because all of us right here, as a family and friends, we need justice," said friend Lonell Williams.

Police have not released any identification on any suspects. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call CrimeStoppers.