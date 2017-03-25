Driver uninjured after truck falls into sinkhole

SAN DIEGO — Emergency crews responded to a sinkhole Saturday morning in Otay Mesa West that was apparently caused by an underground water main break, according to police.

San Diego police officers were called to the 1300 block of Del Sol Lane shortly after 11 a.m., where a truck had fallen into a sinkhole, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick. But the driver was able to get his truck out of the hole and was not injured.

A fire hydrant nearby was also affected, shooting a large fountain of water into the air before city work crews responded and shut it off, Battrick said. Water was shut off in the area so crews could repair the water main.